Senior citizens who celebrated birthdays in October at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center were Lori Brown, Anna Elliott, Marie Dunavin, James Cain, Gene Tindle, and Bob Brombach.
Cain received the flowers donated by Gail Morgan. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. The next birthday celebration will be Friday, Nov. 22, at 11:30 a.m.
Daily activities at the center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, cards, and exercises. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dances with a live band begin at 7 p.m. on Fridays. The admission price is $5.
The center can be rented for a nominal fee. For information, call 918-456-0792.
