Senior citizens with birthdays in January celebrated at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St.
Those celebrating birthdays included Gerald James, Ron Genheimer, and Penny Verner. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. Verner received the potted plant donated by Gail Morgan. The next celebration will be Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.
Daily activities at the Center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, card games, and exercises. Lunch is served daily 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center can be booked for a fee. For more information, call 918-456-0792.
