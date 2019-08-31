Senior citizens who celebrated birthdays in August at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center were Jerry Dale Archer, Shirley Potts, Deana Sellers, Joyce Gourd, Fayrene Brownewell, Kari Ortiz, Adam Adair, and Cindy Vaughn.
Sellers received the flowers donated by Gail Morgan. The birthday cake and treats were donated by Sam Hart. The next birthday celebration will be Friday, Sept. 27. Daily activities at the Senior Center include ceramics, pool, dominoes, cards, and exercises. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dances are held Friday nights, 7-9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and funds help support activities for seniors.
The Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center can be booked for a nominal fee. For information, call 918-456-0792.
