Though it may be put on hold now by the coronavirus, teens to folks as young as 90 go to the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center on Friday nights to dance.
Many come as couples, but some singles who enjoy two stepping, the waltz and the waterfall also attend.
Shirley Copeland loves to two step, and she said attendance is up for the events.
"I love the band, the music they play, and they know what everybody here wants to hear. We've grown so much, we had 12 people and now we were up to 74 a few weeks ago," she said.
Jim Morgan said it is a lot of exercise.
"We dance a couple of nights a week," he said. "We love the music here. The band is wonderful, a good beat, good to dance to."
The new dance band, Midnight Ride, features Jon Edwards, piano, guitar and harmonica; Patsy Cox, lead vocals and guitar; Clark Cox, percussion; Jerry Brown, bass; and Jimmy Dreadfulwater, steel guitar.
"I enjoy performing with the musicians in the band because they are all experienced musicians who have the right feel for the music, as well as the dynamics of the particular songs," said Edwards. "I also appreciate the fact we have several vocalists which provides a variety for the audience. The great part of playing at the Friday night dance is the fact that the audience comes to dance and enjoy our music so we aren't simply background music."
Patsy Cox has performed at senior citizen centers since she was 39 and "very bashful."
"Now it's so natural. I love to see the people having fun and getting exercise," she said. "I also enjoy seeing the companionship. I've seen so many couples match up over time."
The majority of people here know Pat and have followed her for years, according to her husband, Clark. He first met Edwards through the local car club, and he enjoys getting to have fun playing music with his friends.
"It's worth the effort to come up early to set up," he said.
Brown, who started playing with Cox in 2008, has fun performing with older guys.
"There's not hardly anything they can't play. They're seasoned players," said Brown. "There's no smoking, no alcohol and people are really nice."
It's easy to play with these guys, said Dreadfulwater said it's easy to work with the other band members because they know what they're doing and people appreciate it.
Dorothy Ice has been dancing at the senior center as long as they've had dances.
"The steel man's my brother. I have to support them," Ice joked. "It's good exercise and good movement."
Almost 90, Bill Brossarth said two doctors tell him to do more dancing.
"It makes you happy," he said.
The variety of music appeals to Faye Wiseley, who used to work all day and dance three nights a week with her husband.
"They're very good musicians and very good singers," Wiseley said, who sees much value in the center. "Dancing is good exercise and keeps us in good shape."
Ron Riley has been coming to dances at the center for about 20 years, but he started dancing at age 13.
"I love it! Good music, good floor, lots of friendly people," said Ward, who has been following Patsy Cox since she started singing with a band.
Ken Anderson only recently discovered the Friday night dance. He started coming to listen to the music.
"They play some old music and I really like the harmonica. It's one of the prettiest things there is," he said.
Anderson was finally was nudged onto the dance floor by a new friend, Joyce Mannon.
Mannon and her husband, who passed last year, danced for 37 years, two or three nights a week.
"I really look forward to the dances," she said. "I love to dance. It's helped keep me sane since my husband died."
