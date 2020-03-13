OKLAHOMA CITY - Senior citizens make up more than 16 percent of the Oklahoma population, according to the Oklahoma Senior Guide published by SeniorCare.com, and that percentage is on the rise. In the United States, around 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, and the same holds true for 100 Oklahomans every day.
Members of that growing population are encouraged to make their voices heard to elected leaders and state officials during Senior Day at the Capitol. This is a chance for seniors to travel to Oklahoma City and speak directly with lawmakers on a variety of topics important to older Oklahomans.
The official Senior Day at the Capitol program will be held 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, March 30, in the State House Chamber in Oklahoma City. Several state legislators will be on hand to meet with seniors during the official program or in their respective Capitol offices throughout the day. Information will be available on several bills of interest to older Oklahomans, and assistance will be available to help seniors find their respective lawmakers.
Senior Day at the Capitol is a free event, but advance registration is encouraged. Register at www.eventbrite. com/e/senior-day-at-the-capitol-tickets-95687372507.
Editor's note: Coronavirus protocols may affect the timing or occurrence of this event. We trust organizers will let us know of changes.
