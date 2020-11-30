High school seniors can learn more about Northeastern State University during upcoming in-person and virtual Senior Day events this December.
A college preview day for current high school seniors, NSU Senior Day introduces students and their guests to NSU, including its degree programs, student organizations, support services, housing, financial aid, admissions process, campus tours, and more.
Two in-person sessions will be offered on the Tahlequah campus on Dec. 5: an early session from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a late session 2-6:30 p.m.
For those who would like to participate virtually, a webinar via Zoom will be held on Dec. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
All participants will receive a free mask and in-person attendees will enjoy a free lunch.
The application fee for university admission will be waived for those students who apply the same day.
Capacity is limited and all events will follow CDC guidelines.
For more information and to register, visit nsuok.edu/SeniorDay.
