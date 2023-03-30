Depending on income, area seniors may qualify for Extra Help with their Part D premiums, deductibles and co-pays. They may also be able to obtain assistance with Medicare Part B premiums.
Extra Help is part of Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers. Contact Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891 for assistance applying for this free benefit.
EODD AAA is part of Medicare Assistance Program and are State Health Insurance Assistance Program certified. The EODD AAA is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information or assistance, contact Janet Bowen, information and assistance specialist, at 918-682-7891. This is a free service.
EODD AAA is here to help seniors ages 60 and older. EODD AAA service areas includes Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties.
