Guests at Hunter's Home annual Christmas Open House on Sunday were greeted with the sounds of carols played by Beth Herrington on keyboard, the scents of holiday treats, and the sight of evergreen decorations.
Barb Daily volunteered at the gift counter.
"Hunter's Home is so rich in history. It's such a gift to the community, and I enjoy being surrounded by talented, creative and gifted people who are knowledgeable and nice," said Daily.
Her favorite room is the kitchen because of the old floors and "the 19th-century spread" that was set up for the event.
Staff and some volunteers wore period dresses with large skirts that, while beautiful, made them pay attention to where they walked so as not to knock over decorations.
"I love it because everybody can get together and we don't charge for visitors to come in and see the accomplishments we've made through the year," said Jennifer Frazee, historical interpreter. "We've made the rooms more period appropriate and cleared out some exhibit props and replaced them with items from the period."
Each Christmas treats, including ones from the 1850s period, were available.
"We have date bars, sugar-cured ham, fudge, and meats and cheeses smoked in our smokehouse," said Frazee.
Jim and Donna Lewis were tasting the treats. The original kitchen floor is Jim's favorite part of the home.
"It's open house and Christmas season, and I enjoy the company of other people," he said.
Donna said she has brought her children
and grandchildren to visit the home.
"They need to know what it was like long ago," she said. "I like it all."
Amber George and mom Paula Burris were enjoying the afternoon.
"I thought she'd enjoy seeing this, and it's something to do together," said George.
The antique furniture is always what Burris appreciates seeing and collecting.
"I love this place," Burris said. "History is my major. I love for people to see what this part of Oklahoma was like and how beautiful this home is."
The parlor is Burris' favorite room in the house because of the furnishings and photographs.
Youth volunteers and sisters Kallie and McKayla McGee were on hand Sunday, since dad Greg McGee is on staff.
"I like getting to see all the historic stuff and what they did," said Kallie. "The rooms are all unique."
Along with hanging out with the people she loves, McKayla's favorite thing to do at Hunter's Home is feeding the animals.
"The couch in the front bedroom is my favorite part of the home. It's made out of horse hair and I like horses," she said.
Vickie Cone always enjoys visits to the historic home.
"We love it here. It's just beautiful and I like seeing Shirley [Pettengill] and everyone dressed up," Cone said.
Lisa Rutherford, historical interpreter, appreciates the Victorian holiday decor.
"The greenery is taken from nature," said Rutherford. "I like the Moravian stars and feather Christmas trees throughout the house."
Diana Kindell volunteers because she was inspired by Shirley Pettengill, Gingy Edwards and Harlene Wills, who started the Friends organization.
"I love the colors you see at Christmas and how it brings out the beauty of the house. It makes me think about how they decorated and lived here and survived," Kindell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.