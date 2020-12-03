Sentence for local woman's killer 'expired'

The 75-year term of a man in prison for a murder of a Tahlequah widow has apparently "expired," although other charges will keep him from being eligible for parole until 2027.
Roger Lee Porter was 19 years old and working construction on the house next door to Loretta "Tiny" Medlock, 53, near Northeastern State University in 1983.
According to reports, Porter had been at a tavern, where he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. Porter was dropped off at his home by his friends, and he went into the house and grabbed a butcher knife.
Porter told authorities he went to Medlock's home and entered through the kitchen window, raped her and cut her throat.
Porter was arrested later that week after tests revealed hair in Medlock's bathroom sink was consistent with his.
Authorities discovered Porter's bloody slacks and shoes when they searched his possessions, and bloody sheets and Porter's bloody shirt were found a mile north of Medlock's home.
According to reports, Porter had been in Medlock's home several time for a glass of water or to use the bathroom.
Porter was convicted, but the conviction was reversed. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to avoid a retrial.
Porter was then sentenced to 75 years for second-degree murder, 10 years for first-degree rape, 15 years for first-degree rape, and five years for first-degree burglary.
As of January 2020, Porter's 75-year sentence for murder had expired, but he remains incarcerated at the Lexington Correctional Center.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said Porter is still doing time on other charges. At some point, he smuggled alcohol and drugs into prison, and assaulted an officer. Those charges will likely keep him behind bars for a while.
