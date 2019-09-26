As fall approaches, the Nasturtium Garden Club is finishing its last awards.
The season-ending September Business Landscape of the Month Awards go to Cherokee Springs entrance gardens, on Highway 62, and X-Press Stop, food and fuel store, Northeastern State University.
X-Press Stop, 1401 N. Grand Ave., specializes in grocery and convenience items, as well as a deli menu with burgers, cheesy chicken bites and pizza. There is also a full-service fuel plaza, which makes it very convenient to get gas when stopping for grocery items.
Bilal Chaudhry, co-owner with his father, said this landscape came together one idea at a time. According to him, having an attractive landscape is very important. He feels it sets the business apart and gives the store a fresh, clean look year round.
When the business was recently expanded and enlarged, a wide spacious concrete area was added which offers a roomy fuel-stop with plenty of come-around room and extra parking. The owner had always admired a favorite tall graceful juniper tree, so he decided to incorporate that plant, mixed with short rounded boxwoods, all around the property for a clean look. The choice of these evergreens gives color and vibrancy in the winter. Then he added redbud trees at intervals, to provide spring color and shade.
By the parking lot entrance is another landscaped area, which attracted the attention of Garden Club members when they arrived. It includes Firepower nandina bushes, variegated monkey grass with purple blooms, dwarf drift roses, and a tall graceful juniper tree in the middle to balance out the garden. There are several magenta crape myrtle trees in this area also, to add color to the plant groupings.
Grand gardens can be viewed at the entrance to Cherokee Springs Plaza, at the intersection of Nancy Ward Drive and Highway 62, south of town. Fourkiller Landscaping of Stilwell installed and maintains the landscape and watering system. The Garden Club was able to observe the company doing some weeding and pruning, on the day we spoke with the owner. The enormous sweeping hillsides of flowers, bushes, and trees invite a person to turn into the entry to check out all the beauty that is planted there. Truly one of the main landscape principles was utilized here, according to Barry Fugat, horticulturist: "Whenever possible, the eye wants to view and enjoy a garden that is large and expansive; not just a few little plants here and there around this tree or that rock which tends to break up and diffuse the beauty."
The plantings include multiple groups of ornamental grasses, such as Jet Stream, Hamlin and liriope. Peach-colored Drift roses repeat in beautiful swatches on both sides of the road. Tall colorama-scarlet crape myrtle trees, Oakland holly trees, and Russian sage groupings are near the top of the landscaped hill and they add a large backdrop. Spiky purple salvia, golden coreopsis, and monkey grasses are outlining the long curving border at the bottom of the landscape. Placed toward the middle, there are also drifts of dwarf Obsession nandinas, evergreens which turn red and purple in the winter, and give the gardens color year around. This will offer a great contrast with the golden plumes of the ornamental fountain grasses blowing in the breeze.
If maintained, these landscapes will endure for many years, and add so much to the class and beauty of Tahlequah.
Members of the Nasturtium Garden Club appreciate everyone who has added a landscape to his/her property.
Those looking for assistance with landscape ideas for their businesses can call 918-931-1075.
