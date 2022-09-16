From staff reports
Data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show Cherokee County sales tax collections from September fell close to $44,220 from this time last year, and Hulbert's figures decreased as well.
September distribution represents July business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated from July 1-15.
Cherokee County collections hit $795,054.43, compared to $839,274.32 last year.
For September, Tahlequah brought in $1,105,161.80, down by $54,873.65 from September 2021's figure of $1,160,035.45.
Hulbert's September 2022 collections decreased $1,769.82 from $18,815.30 in September 2021.
Data show $199,381,048 to cities reflected an increase from the $184,311,264 in September last year.
The use tax was $32,781,703.
Counties shared a $34,186,297 disbursement, and $5,596,245 in use tax.
