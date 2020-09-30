Data released by the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicate Cherokee County sales tax collections for September increased by more than $92,000 from the same time last year.
The September distribution of collections represents tax receipts from July business, with monies accounting for sales from June 16 and estimated sales from Aug. 1-15. Cherokee County collections hit $718,775.13, compared to $626,46.82 last year.
For September, Tahlequah brought in $982,246.17, up by $115,805.84 from September 2019's $866,440.33. Hulbert's September 2020 collections were up $2,958.31, from the $16,000.74 collected in September 2019.
OTC data show the disbursement of $162,189,663 in sales tax collections returned to cities and towns reflected an increase of $197.559 from the $161,992,104 distributed in September last year.
The use tax disbursement was $25,125,602. Oklahoma counties shared in a $26,568,411 disbursement, and $4,322,050 in use tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.