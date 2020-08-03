“These circumstances don’t define us,” said Sequoyah High School Class of 2020 Salutatorian Chelbie Turtle in front of an empty gym.
The Cherokee-owned high school held its graduation virtually on Friday evening. They enforced strict procedures to create a safe environment for the high school graduates.
Parents, family, and friends were not invited to the ceremony. During the entirety of the graduation, no more than 15 people were ever in the gymnasium at any given moment, and there was never more than one student walking across the room at once.
The graduates were only allowed to take off their masks for a brief photo shot after receiving their diplomas, and everyone else in the gym was required to wear a mask for the entire ceremony.
Chelbie Turtle, Valedictorian Boniblu Choate, and Principal Natalie Cloud addressed the graduates from the high school while Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke to the graduating class remotely.
Graduates were separated into groups of 10 and given specific times where their families could drop them off in front of the gymnasium so they could quickly walk across the stage. After they received their diplomas, they were encouraged to leave the building. Some gathered in the parking lot, while others immediately left to celebrate with friends and family.
After months of waiting, Hanna Ballou said it feels good to finally have a diploma in hand.
“It is different than any other graduation ever, and we’re going to remember this for the rest of our lives,” she said.
Teachers were not invited, but counselor Vicki Craig served as a volunteer.
“This is just crazy, but I couldn’t miss it. I started here at Sequoyah with this group four years ago when they were freshman and saw them all the way through. I am so proud of them,” she said, with tears in her eyes.
Each speaker commented on the unique circumstances of the graduation and imparted to the graduates their advice and wisdom.
“If anything, I think we’ve learned that even if things might not go as planned, just like our senior year, it’s how we face those experiences that determine the memories we walk away with,” said Turtle.
