'Sequoyah’ event at symposium traces Cherokee syllabary creator’s journey

As part of the film series featured during the 49th Annual Symposium of the American Indian at Northeastern State University, attendees had the chance April 5 to view “Searching for Sequoyah.”
The movie, which started shooting more than five years ago, is a documentary that follows the footsteps of Sequoyah and his travels. His journey spanned two countries and three Cherokee tribal nations, with his final trek being to Mexico.
The film included contributions from historians, professors, some of Sequoyah’s known descendants, tribal representatives and local community members who were interviewed. Many locals appeared in the film.
Cherokee Nation citizen Greg Bilby, who portrayed Sequoyah, said he brushed up on his Cherokee syllabary to make sure he could write some words and a few phrases.
“I studied artists’ portrayals of Sequoyah and thought to myself, 'Do I really look like him? Can I pull this off and have the folks watching this documentary really think I am Sequoyah?'” said Bilby. “Once I got dressed up like Sequoyah and the cameras were rolling, it all fell into place. I couldn’t believe I was really doing this.”
He said this was a moment in his life he wanted to remember, because it was an honor to have portrayed Sequoyah, whom Cherokees consider iconic.
“I made sure to get some good pictures of me dressed up as Sequoyah so I could hang onto that moment and look back and smile,” said Bilby. “My chance to portray Sequoyah was loads of fun, but also an honor I will never forget. I love how these odd and unique opportunities come my way. It was one of God’s little blessings that carried over beyond the moment.”
District 1 Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee attended the viewing, along with a handful of her NSU students. She said the film reminds the viewer that the syllabary was Sequoyah's crowning achievement, but that he was much more than just the creator of the Cherokee written language: He was a real person.
“He was also an artist, a warrior, and a statesman with a family. I think it is important to remember these historical figures were also real people and not myths,” she said. “The team behind the film was well-researched and knowledgeable, and it was an honor to be included as they tried to resolve some of the mysteries around Sequoyah. I think the story of Sequoyah and his legacy to Cherokee people should be remembered, and the film helps by sharing that story with others.”
Verna Bates, a Cherokee Nation citizen, artist, and Sequoyah descendent, had the opportunity with fellow descendants to share stories and dialogue about the life of Sequoyah and how that bled into each of their lives. She said she appreciated the initiative to research Sequoyah and document his life story for future generations to learn.
“I had only learned a few months before the initial interview with the descendants of Sequoyah that I was a seventh-generation granddaughter of his. A few months before I knew about a documentary, [local genealogist] David Cornsilk had provided a paper trail documenting my family connections to Sequoyah, and for that, I’ll always be grateful,” Bates said. “That info was a great surprise and very emotional for me. I try to honor Sequoyah by incorporating the Cherokee syllabary in my artwork for folks to see and appreciate. It also serves as a gentle reminder as to my beginnings.”
