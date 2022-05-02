Variably cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...
Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas.
* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites
and becomes dangerous for recreational floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage
to a crest of 8.2 feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...
Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware
Counties.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey.
* WHEN...From this morning to Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational
floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above action stage
Tuesday evening to a crest of 10.5 feet Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO LATE THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to late Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging
Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Extreme turbulence makes the
river too hazardous for floating.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 6.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 11.8 feet Wednesday
evening. It is forecast to then fall below flood stage early
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Rotarian Wayne Coldwell presented Sequoyah High School students with Students of the Month awards for April. From left are: Coldwell, Harley Culie, and Treyton Wolfe.
Sequoyah High School's Madison Tidwell was presented as the Rotary Club of Tahlequah's Student of the Month for March. Andrew Pritchett also won the same honor.
Sequoyah High School students win March, April Rotary Students of the Month
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced Sequoyah High School Rotary Students of the Month for March and April.
