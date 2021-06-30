Sequoyah High School SWAT completes activities virtually

The Sequoyah High School Student Wellness Action Team has been hard at work virtually this year to educate classmates about the dangers of tobacco use and helping them refuse tobacco.
They also shared articles electronically on spreading awareness of tobacco products, including vape products, participating in daily physical activity, decreasing television and computer time, promoting eating healthier foods, and learning the nutritional value of foods.
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call the Help Line at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com, and for physical activity and nutrition ideas, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
