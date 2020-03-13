Sequoyah High student tapped as LREC Youth Tour winner

HULBERT – Rylee Ziese of Sequoyah High School, Alyssa Windhorst of Coweta High School, and Colin Graham of Coweta High School were selected as Lake Region Electric Cooperative's winners in this year's Youth Tour contest.
The winners were chosen based on their essay written, and a question-and-answer interview held at LREC headquarters. These students will receive an all-expense-paid trip from LREC to Washington D.C. Youth Tour, June 19-25, 2020.
The Youth Tour competition is available to all students in LREC's service territory, who are completing their junior year in high school. Juanita Keener, Youth Tour coordinator, visits several local schools and gives a presentation about electric cooperative's history and the Annual Youth Tour contest.
The contest consisted of an essay written on a topic chosen by LREC. From the essays entered, the schools chose their top two finalists. These finalists were then invited to LREC's Hulbert office for the final question-and-answer section of the contest. A panel of three judges interviewed the students based on their subject knowledge, personality, speaking ability, and presentation. All participating students received a $50 cash prize for making it to the final judging.
"All our finalists should be very proud of their efforts. They each represented their respective schools very well. We appreciate all the students and teachers who participated in this year's contest,” said Juanita Keener, LREC Youth Tour Coordinator.
The 2020 Youth Tour trip will get underway, Friday, June 19, with a "Get Acquainted Banquet" at the in Oklahoma City. Over 70 students from Oklahoma electric cooperatives across the state will leave bright and early the following morning on an adventure of a lifetime.
Students will spend a day on Capitol Hill meeting with Oklahoma's congressional delegation. Other highlights include a visit to the Smithsonian, Arlington National Cemetery, Holocaust Memorial Museum, Pentagon, and the White House, plus many other Washington monuments.
LREC is a nonprofit rural electric cooperative serving electricity to approximately 24,000 meters in seven counties in northeast Oklahoma, including Cherokee, Wagoner, and Muskogee counties.
