Sequoyah lecture to open Women's History Month

Northeastern State University's College of Liberal Arts is kicking off Women's History Month with the 2021 Sequoyah Fellow Lecture.
On Monday, March 8, at 3:30 p.m. the lecture will feature Sequoyah Fellow Kim Teehee, the first-ever Cherokee Nation Delegate to the U.S. Congress. She is also the executive director of government relations for Cherokee Nation and vice president of government relations for Cherokee Nation Businesses.
"The Sequoyah Fellow is a distinction bestowed on an individual each year by the College of Liberal Arts," said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean for the college of liberal arts. "We try to focus on individuals who can provide unique opportunities to engage our students and the campus in exciting and important topics."
The lecture will be livestreamed on the Center for Women's Studies Facebook page at facebook.com/nsuokcws.
Teehee has been a voice for the Native American community for many years. From serving as the director of Native American outreach, to becoming the first-ever senior policy advisor for Native American Affairs in the White House Domestic Policy Council, to now serving as the Cherokee Nation's first-ever Congressional Delegate, Teehee is passionate about representing Native Americans and mentoring young people.
Another event planned to commemorate Women's History Month is an Author Talk with Dr. Christopher Flavin on March 8 at 4 p.m. He will discuss his recently published book, "Constructions of Feminine Identity in the Catholic Tradition." The event will be in the Webb Building Room 614 and seating is limited to 40 people. Masks are required. The talk will also be available via Zoom at the following link: https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/92827392778.
Flavin, an associate professor of English, said the book seeks to correct misunderstandings about the role of women in societies and to clarify how their work is integral to literature.
"During the talk, I'm going to be presenting the major premises of the book and engaging with some of the issues it raises on the subject of the role of women in the formation of the Christian culture of their times and in the development of literature as it is now understood," Flavin said.
On March 11 at 6 p.m. there will be a chamber music theatre work, "Ain't I a Woman?" performed by the core ensemble. The event will be livestreamed on the Center for Women's Studies Facebook page. It will feature actress Shinnerrie Jackson portraying notable women of color including Sojourner Truth, an ex-slave and abolitionist; Zora Neale Hurtson, renowned novelist and anthropologist; Clementine Hunter, folk artist; and Fannie Lou Hamer, civil rights worker.
"We are excited about hosting this production even in the COVID era in partnership with the Sequoyah Institute as it highlights the lives and accomplishments of Black women who have made a lasting impact on American culture," said Dr. Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history.
All events are free to the public.
More Women's History Month events are coming. Look for information about these events on the College of Liberal Arts Facebook page and in campus emails. For information contact Pursley at 918-444-2793 or email at mageern@nsuok.edu.
