Sequoyah Rotary Students of the Month

On Oct. 18, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah awarded Sequoyah High School students with Student of the Month for October. From left are: student Brooke Bighorse, Rotarian DeeAnn Mashburn, student Blake Washington, and the meeting's speaker and Tahlequah Public Schools Community Outreach Director Nikki Molloy.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Benton, west central Washington, Delaware, eastern Ottawa, Adair and eastern Cherokee Counties through 245 PM CDT... At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong showers with isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles northwest of Wyandotte to 5 miles northwest of Colcord to near Lake Tenkiller State Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include... Bella Vista... Tahlequah... Siloam Springs... Stilwell... Jay... Grove... Gentry... Gravette... Decatur... Westville... West Siloam Springs... Colcord... Kansas... Wyandotte... Watts... Oaks... Springtown... Adair State Park... Christie... Honey Creek State Park... This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 311 and 313. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
