Sequoyah Rotary Students of the Month

On Oct. 18, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah awarded Sequoyah High School students with Student of the Month for October. From left are: student Brooke Bighorse, Rotarian DeeAnn Mashburn, student Blake Washington, and the meeting's speaker and Tahlequah Public Schools Community Outreach Director Nikki Molloy.

