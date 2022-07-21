Sequoyah Schools names new superintendent

The new superintendent of Sequoyah Schools was announced during a meeting of the Cherokee Nation Education Committee earlier this month.
The committee heard reports from Career Services, Head Start and Sequoyah Schools. Education Services Director Mark Vance answered a question from District 2 Councilor Candessa Tehee about enrollment at Sequoyah for the upcoming fall semester.
“The numbers are the same; we have 97 incoming right now approved, so we’d like to hit around the 100, 110 mark, and we have few more additional that we go through. We’re looking 350, 360 is what we’ve like to have, so we’re right on track.”
“Are we a little bit closer on public announcement for the new superintendent?” Tehee asked.
In a playful moment, Vance lowered his voice for his response.
“Yes, she’s right behind me,” said Vance.
Teehee called this “wonderful news.”
Vance introduced Rita Bunch, the new superintendent.
“I do want to say how much I look forward to working with each of you,” said Bunch. “I know we always tell everyone that education is very important and I don’t know anything any different.”
Bunch has previously served as the superintendent for a few schools in the area.
“I’ve been an educator more than half of my life,” said Bunch. “I just want to continue the plans that were started and hopefully enhance and build on those and just keep encouraging kids to get and education, whether that’s at Sequoyah or within the Nation and everywhere, because that’s what I support. But I look forward to having your support and backing as we move forward.”
Tehee said she is “thrilled” to see Bunch back at Sequoyah Schools.
“I know that you have a wonderful history with education, and I think all of us here [who] are educators, whether it's Councilor [Shawn] Crittenden or Councilor [Danny] Callison, we know education is transformative and it is something that enriches our lives. And hopefully we can set a stage for students to continue that curiosity and quest for knowledge for the rest of their lives,” said Tehee.
What’s next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Education Committee is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.
