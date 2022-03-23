Sequoyah senior wins District DAR Award

Chenoa Turtle, a senior at Sequoyah High School, was selected to represent the Green Country District of the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution NSDAR in its Good Citizens Contest.
Green Country District Director Pat Desormeau recently presented the district award to Chenoa at SHS. As a district winner, Turtle will now compete with four other Oklahoma DAR district winners for the state award.
"Chenoa is an excellent example of a good citizen," said Cherokee Capital Chapter Regent Robin Mooney. "We are proud to have sponsored her and congratulate her on being selected as the winner for Green Country District. We wish her the very best in the future."
The program is open to all high school seniors enrolled in accredited public or private schools, and recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities, specifically dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Each school is eligible to submit one female and one male candidate. Each candidate is required to submit two essays, a grade transcript, and two letters of recommendation to the DAR Good Citizens Committee of the local DAR chapter.
Entries submitted in 2021 to the Cherokee Capital Chapter NSDAR were: Kyron Tobey and McKinley Thompson, Tahlequah High School, and Turtle, Sequoyah. From those submissions, Turtle was selected as the local winner to compete at the Green Country District level. She received a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate, a wallet recognition pin, and a cash award.
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political women's organization with a membership of women, ages 18 and older, who have proved descent from a patriot ancestor who fought for the Colonies or provided patriotic support during the American Revolution. For further information, go to the National Society website, www.dar.org; the Oklahoma Society website, www.oklahomadar.org; the chapter's website, http://cherokeecapitalchapter-nsdar.weebly.com; contact a chapter member or officer; or call 918-636-9772.
