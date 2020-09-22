Sequoyah State Park offers recreational opportunities

Residents of Cherokee County don't have to travel far to reach an Oklahoma State Park, as three are located close by for people to enjoy the outdoors, including Sequoyah State Park.
Hours of fun are to be had at Sequoyah, where a variety of recreational opportunities are available for visitors. The park has a trail system that makes up about 12 miles, with everything from paved trails to slightly rugged paths that require a little more mobility.
"With the way that our park is shaped, as we're a peninsula park where it's kind of long and lean, most of ours are one way out and back trails, but we have them laid out to where you can combine them," said Angelina Stancampiano, Sequoyah State Park naturalist. "Although no single trail is over a couple of miles, you can combine them and make big loops."
The Scissortail Paved Trail, which is only a quarter of a mile, and the Sequoyah Paved Trail, which is about 1.7 miles, might be good for those with kids and strollers. Meanwhile, the park's Fossil Trail and Three Forks Trail require more climbing and, in some spots, practically bouldering.
The Fossil Trail is aptly named, because hikers can see some large rocks and fossils along the way. They can also get a good view of the Fort Gibson Lake. The Whispering Pines Trail has a wooded scenery enjoyable for both people and the wildlife, as it's not uncommon to see a deer or two while on the trail. The vast woodlands also make for easy bird watching.
Sequoyah recently announced its 2020 Trail Run, which is Oct. 10, with four-mile, eight-mile, 12-mile, and virtual options. It begins at 9 a.m., and people can register by going to runsignup.com/Race/OK/Hulbert/SequoyahStateParkTrailRun.
After a hike along the trail system, visitors could find a spot along the shoreline to go fishing. Fort Gibson Lake has a variety of species, including bass, catfish, crappie, and paddlefish. If sportsmen forget their bait, they could start up a game of tennis, basketball or volleyball on the park's various sports courts.
"We also have a marina where you can rent boats," said Stancampiano.
Paradise Cove Marina has pontoon boats, paddle boats, kayaks and aqua-trikes. Paradise Cove also has bait and tackle supplies.
Back on dry land, golfers can hit the links at the Sequoyah State Park Golf Course for nine holes. On Saturdays, folks can call to make reservations at the Sequoyah Riding Stables for horseback rides along the park's trails.
The Three Forks Nature Center also has a variety of creatures from the animal kingdom, including a bald eagle, beaver, otter, coyote, snakes, and a red fox.
People can visit the park for a day for minimal costs. There is a parking fee of $10, but Oklahomans receive a 20 percent discount. There are also plenty of spaces for those looking to make a stay out of it. Visitors can rough it with tent camping, bring in their RVs, stay at Sequoyah Lodge, or experience the outdoors from the comfort of indoors with the Rayhaven Cabin.
For more information about Sequoyah State Park, call 918-772-2046.
