Sequoyah State Park will host a Turkey Strut on Thursday, Nov. 28.
"If you are looking to appreciate nature and get moving on Thanksgiving day, we have a new opportunity for you. On Thanksgiving morning, we are offering two hikes leaving from the nature center – starting with a 9 a.m. easy hike, followed by a 10:30 moderate hike," said Angelina Stancampiano, naturalist, Three Forks Nature Center.
The first hike will be .75 miles, and the second hike is longer. Hikers should meet at the Nature Center, which is 3 miles inside the park. For more information, call 918-772-2108.
