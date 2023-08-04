HULBERT – The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is set to celebrate Smokey Bear turning 79 years old at Sequoyah State Park on Saturday, Aug. 12.
“Smokey Bear is a national icon that has been educating kids about wildfire prevention for almost eight decades,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “It’s only right that we celebrate Smokey’s 79th birthday in style. We encourage everyone to come out to Sequoyah for a family friendly party honoring America’s favorite bear.”
This birthday celebration will include nature center activities, games with prizes, crafts, guided hikes, food trucks, face painting, and more. This event is perfect for nature lovers and families alike. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around noon. And what would a Smokey Bear celebration be without fire safety training and education?
Since 1944, Smokey Bear has been the familiar face of wildfire prevention tactics. The United States Forest Service used Smokey Bear as the image and message of wildfire prevention through their “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” campaign. In recent years, these measures have become increasingly important as wildfires are on the rise. Recent Canadian wildfires have engulfed large swaths of the U.S. with hazardous and life-threatening smoke. But nearly nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans and preventable. Smokey Bear continues to inform the public of the safety risks, such as the burning of wildlife and ecosystems, as well as air pollution and smoke.
For more information, go to www.travelok.com/listings/view.profile/id.32811/event.35328.
