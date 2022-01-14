[mdash] age 85 of Tahlequah, OK. Operating Engineer. Died January 12th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services January 22nd at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Eureka Cemetery. Visitation January 21st from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] (previously of Tahlequah). Homemaker. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Oceanside, CA. Funeral Services Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 10:00am at Tahlequah United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at New Home Cemetery in Peggs.
[mdash] age 53 of Tahlequah, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Price Cemetery. Visitation January 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
