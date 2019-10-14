Sequoyah Elementary, our school for all the pre-kindergarten students in the district, got off to a wonderful start in August. The building is full of bright, young pre-k'ers and a handful of 3-year-olds. Tahlequah Public Schools is honored to serve these beginning students. It is a great day to be a Tiger Cub!
The 15 certified staff members and 20-plus support staff spent a lot of the summer and all our beginning professional development days preparing our site for this new year. The teachers and their assistants have been studying and finding ways to make sure the curriculum will be implemented in the most creative, child-centered way. We have worked hard to make the building a pleasant and inviting environment for these young students. Tahlequah’s maintenance and grounds staff keeps the inside and the outside looking great.
We are currently serving 190 pre-K students at Sequoyah. We have nine classrooms that contain 20 students, and one class containing 10 students who are taught by a certified early childhood educator and a highly qualified paraprofessional assistant. We also house three Cherokee Nation Head Start classes, serving about 50 3-year-old students. We are excited to be able to serve as many students as possible with the importance and high expectations placed on early childhood education.
As in the past, we are pleased to partner with Cherokee Nation to help provide the best possible experience for our students. The Cherokee Nation partnership allows our students to have free health screenings including vision and dental. We also provide free breakfast and lunch to all our students. Each day the students learn about life long healthy habits such as brushing their teeth after each meal. Combining their curriculum with the state curriculum creates a well-rounded, healthy student.
We are excited about our first annual Trike-A-Thon. Students will get the opportunity to ride tricycles as many laps as possible and collect pledges from sponsors to raise money for our school.
We completed our first field trip, which was a visit to Tahlequah Fire Department. Our students were able to tour the fire department and explore the inside of the fire trucks while learning how to keep safe in case of fire. This was a great experience for our students to get out and learn about fire safety.
We look forward to watching these children bloom this year. Go, Tiger Cubs!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
