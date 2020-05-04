Sequoyah High School Student Wellness Action Team promoted SWAT's mission and goals to incoming students at Eighth Grade Day.
“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our Student Wellness Action Team to potential freshmen students, and get them interested in joining out club next year,” said SHS SWAT President Chance Chambers.
SWAT students set up a table that promoted the clubs’s activities and focus areas: physical activity, nutrition, and tobacco prevention. The students displayed the projects they focused on throughout the year in hopes of gaining interest for next year's club.
“We enjoyed sharing what SWAT does with the students and showing how we no longer just focus on tobacco, but also host activities on nutrition and physical activity. We want incoming freshmen to see how much fun it is to participate,” said Rylan Stalmaker, SWAT member.
The SWAT program has teams at 10 of Cherokee County's school districts. Students interested in joining a SWAT team at their schools can contact Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living program coordinator, at lora.buechele.cchsc@gmail.com.
For more information on quitting tobacco use, call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com. For information on nutrition and physical activity, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
Sequoyah SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.