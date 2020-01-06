The Sequoyah High School Student Wellness Action Team was busy over the fall semester with educating their peers on the effects of tobacco, the importance of physical activity, and healthy eating habits.
On Oct. 23, the SWAT members presented information on tobacco as a drug during the Red Ribbon Week kick-off assembly, and made daily announcements throughout the week on facts about tobacco. On Oct. 25, the SWAT members set up a table at the Think Pink football game and handed out information on how smoking relates to breast cancer.
To continue their efforts, the SWAT members presented information on Nov. 21 to the Cherokee Immersion School about the Great American Smoke Out event, which helps tobacco users quit; physical activities they could do with their families over the holidays, and a nutrition placemat with Thanksgiving activities to complete. The kindergarten through fourth-grade students also received a coloring sheet in Cherokee.
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call the Help Line at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com, and for physical activity and nutrition ideas, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
