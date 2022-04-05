The Institute of Global Security & Comparative Justice Systems at Northeastern State University is hosting a two-part series in April to consider the impact of climate change on global security.
The series will take place virtually on April 6 and 20. The webinar series is free and open to the public. Interested participants can pre-register for the webinars using the Zoom link on the institute's webpage.
"We think this would be a good introduction to some topics regarding climate change," said Dr. Raymond Hasselman, institute coordinator and criminal justice professor. "I think our perspective is that climate change is something that is occurring and will continue to occur and will have an impact on our daily lives."
From migration changes to food scarcity, Hasselman said climate change is impacting the global community and security. Attendees to the webinar session will also hear from experts on how the effects of climate change can impact not only global matters but how it can trickle down to impact Oklahoma.
The first part of the series will take place on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. Presenters will be Hasselman and Dr. Christine Hallman, NSU geography professor, who will lead "An Introduction to Climate Change" from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
Following will be Dr. Andemariam Kidanemariam, NSU sociology professor, who will present "Global Security Aspects of Climate Change" from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
The first day of the series will conclude with Dr. Rebekah Doyle and FOX23 Severe Weather Team meteorologist Mike Grogan presenting "A meteorologist's perspective on the local impact of climate change."
Panel members for the second part of the series on April 20 will be announced at a later date on the institute's website.
The institute is presenting this webinar series in cooperation with the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Extended Learning.
For more information visit www.nsuok.edu/TheInstitute, email cel@nsuok.edu or call 918-449-6470.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.