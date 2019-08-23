Looks can be deceiving, which is evident at the Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Show going on this weekend at the Cherokee County Community Building.
What might start out as an ordinary-looking rock can actually contain a network of vibrant colors and complexion. A novice mineral enthusiast might not realize the various aspects of collecting such radiant material, but one veteran of the hobby at the show Friday said there is a “lapidary side of things and a specimen side.”
“I find a lot of what’s called rough,” said Anthony Clement. “Rough is basically just a rock as it is. After you pick it up off the ground, you’ll go and slice it. After you slice it, you’ll polish it and make it into what’s called 'cabochon' for jewelry. That’s one side of things. That’s your lapidary side of things.”
Specimens are wall-sitters to be showcased, said Clement.
“These are things that are just as nature made it,” he said, sorting through his collection. “You have a lot of the polished stuff, and a lot of this has been taken from a rough form and then cut and polished, but these are all naturally how they formed and how they’ve come out of the ground.”
So aficionados have their choice of collecting and appreciating a piece that remains in its natural state, or they can choose to create something out of what nature has provided. Those who visit the rock show will find an assortment of jewelry, stone figures, spheres, and free-form minerals.
Some mineral collectors make a majority of their income from going to different shows, while others are purely hobbyists. Some of the vendors at the Tahlequah show came from Texas, Missouri and Kansas.
Ben Thomas, who enjoys creating stone spheres, said he doesn’t do it to make money.
“We’ve got a lot of friends here,” said Thomas. “For Liz and myself, if we make gas money and booth rent, it’s a success. We don’t come down here to sell. If we do, that's great. If we don’t, that’s all right, too, because we just enjoy visiting with everybody.”
The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society always makes sure to invite rural schools to the show for free. Tenkiller Public Schools was among those invited, but due to an electrical outage that closed the school down, no trip was made. However, Maxine Woods, TRAMS vice president, said parents from the school decided to bring their kids down, anyway.
“Our main aim is toward children, because most kids – me included – collect rocks when they’re kids,” said Woods. “We’re hoping there will be some geologists and archaeologists who come out of it. So we always invite the schools and they love it.”
Calcite, quartz, bloodstones, serpentine, agate, fluorite and so much more can be found and purchased at the show. Even petrified dinosaur dung is on display. Some minerals also contain colors that cannot be seen at first glance. That’s why Julia Allande, of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, said she carries a black light around with her to see what the white light normally drowns out.
Allande said light contains a certain amount of energy, and the higher the wave length, the more higher the energy level. When a black light is shined on certain minerals, she said, it excites the atoms so much that electrons jump to the next energy level “like a kid on sugar.”
“So now [the minerals] have got so much energy, but that’s not their normal place,” she said. “So they release the excess energy and drop back to normal, but when they release the excess energy, it comes back to us as light we can see.”
A fluorescent rock display in the community building has an assortment of rocks that reflect bright, vibrant colors when hit with a black light, providing as evidence that sometimes, there is more to something than what meets the eye.
For many of the avid mineral collectors, the true joy comes from taking a rock with little characteristics and discovering something alluring inside.
“I love being able to take just a boring, ugly rock and cut into it to see what’s inside,” said Clement. “You never know what you’re going to find.”
Check it out
The Tahlequah Rock and Mineral Society’s annual show continues today, Saturday, at the Cherokee County Community Building. The doors are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children are free and admission is $3 for people 13 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.