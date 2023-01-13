Service projects, donation planned in honor of MLK

First observed in 1986, Monday, Jan. 16 marks the 37th celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Jan. 15, 1929. And several local organizations have planned projects in honor of King’s legacy.
Northeastern State University will host its annual Day of Service, wherein students will work on projects on campus and in the Tahlequah community.
“The goal [of Day of Service]is to give students an opportunity to give back to their community and to connect with their peers to work on community-enhancement efforts on and off campus,” said Katie Cochran, associate director of Student Engagement. “We are excited to give our students a day for them to give back and to get involved in their community.”
Cochran said NSU will have seven site offerings, including a card-making station for local nursing home residents and first responders; cleaning up the John Vaughan Library Atrium; a downtown Muskogee Avenue clean-up project; a Butterfly Garden cleanup; a Community Garden cleanup; and work at Rowdy’s Resource Room and the Thompson House.
Lauren Cole, coordinator of Student Engagement, explained how these service projects were selected.
“The card-making station is a project we always offer, the library atrium cleanup is new this year, and it is being led by one of our student organizations, RiverHawks Plantbox,” said Cole.
Cole said the downtown cleanup is an opportunity for students to tidy up area outside of NSU campus.
“Students will also be assigned to our school food bank and thrift shop combo, the Rowdy's Resource Room,” she said. “This is also a job site every year.”
Cochran said there are currently 140 students signed up for Day of Service. Others can sign up for a service project at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFHBwqnKiasFrmhaxs5zvMBHzm9eQWhtMHNLFBSYD1HDQHpA/viewform?usp=sf_link.
“Students can also just show up the day of the event and we will get them to a site for service,” she said.
Cole said she hopes students enjoy giving back to the campus and to the Tahlequah community on this day.
“We have several days of service a year, but since this day takes place on MLK day and students do not have classes, I think it's extra-special,” she said. “They could choose to go home for a long weekend or sleep in, but instead they are giving back to others and earning some community service hours.”
In honor of MLK and the work the Tahlequah Day Center does, the VISTA Program at the Cherokee County Health Services Council is collecting items for a donation to the center on Jan. 19.
“We are donating primarily clothing, and hygiene items such as coats, sweaters, socks, underwear, deodorant wipes, blankets, etc,” said Lois Ison, VISTA leader. “We have also received lots of hats, gloves, bags, and shoes.”
Ison said the CCHSC VISTA Program decided to collect for the Day Center because of the compassion and amazing services it provides to the community.
“What they do aligns with AmeriCorps VISTA core values, so we thought helping them would be a perfect way to honor this MLK Day of Service,” she said. “We hope that by doing this, others can recognize the Day Center as an essential resource for those who are homeless or displaced.”
Ison said the Day Center distributes food every weekday, has a case manager available to help individuals establish vital records, like IDs and birth certificates, and has blankets and clothing items for children and adults. This results in the nearly 200 people served daily by Day Center,’ she said.
“We in the VISTA Program feel that this is the perfect way to honor Dr. King's Legacy because we want to bring awareness to the ‘beloved community’ of Dr. King's dream – a community where wealth is shared, equal opportunity for is offered for all, and the love for our people is flourishing,” said Ison. “The Day Center and their team live, work, and embody this message each and every day.”
The VISTA Program is collecting donations until Wednesday, Jan. 18. Donation sites include Tahlequah United Methodist Church; American Indian Resource Center; Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity and Restore; and the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah.
“We plan to bring all of these donations to the Day Center on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.,” said Ison.
