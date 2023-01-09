SERVING THE PEOPLE: New and returning officials sworn into office

Three incumbents and three newly elected Cherokee County officials were sworn into office Monday morning, Jan. 9, in Tahlequah.
JoAnna Champlain, a Democrat, was sworn in for her first term as county treasurer Nov. 1 by Special District Judge Jerry Moore. She thanked county voters for electing her after former Treasurer Patsy Stafford retired from her post last year.
District 1 Commissioner Bobby “Cub” Whitewater and Assessor Stephanie Teague were sworn in, along with District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall, on Thursday, Jan. 5, by District Judge Doug Kirkley. Whitewater, a Democrat, took his place as the new commissioner after defeating Republican Mitch Sterling during the Nov. 8 election.
“It was a busy first day for Cherokee County commissioners. I am so excited for the future of our county,” Whitewater said.
Former Commissioner Doug Hubbard didn’t run for re-election after 20 years in office.
Hamby-Teague is the county’s new assessor after Marsha Trammel retired after three terms. Teague has been with the Assessor’s Office for 27 years, and she ran unopposed. She said her goal is to be informative, and to educate and communicate with the residents of Cherokee County.
Hall retained his seat when he ran unopposed, and he was sworn in Thursday, Dec. 5.
Associate District Judge Joshua C. King took his oath in front of Moore Monday morning. That marked the start of King’s second term.
The office of associate district judge covers Cherokee County, and it is one of two elected judicial positions for the Cherokee County District Court. King previously worked as assistant district attorney and served as managing attorney in the Cherokee and Adair county offices.
“It certainly has been on honor to serve. In my first term, I hope my decisions and policy and procedure have made us working together easier, if not difficult... and [if] there are ways we can make those things easier, you are certainly more than welcome to come talk to me,” King said.
Moore spoke personally about King and how the two have known each other since 1999.
“We went on to share classrooms at Northeastern State University together. We were assistant district attorneys together. He was an assistant DA when I held the position of district attorney and I'm now getting to serve as a judge with him, and I’m greatly honored,” Moore said.
District Attorney Jack Thorp also ran unopposed, and he was sworn in Jan. 3 by Judge Robert Hudson of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
“I am very excited about this term and look forward to focusing on violent crimes, fentanyl and drug crimes, and the creation of our new Special Victims Unit. It is my mission that District 27 will continue you to be the finest district attorney's office in Oklahoma,” he said.
This marks Thorp’s second full term as DA for District 27, as he was appointed by the governor after former DA Brian Kuester was appointed as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District in September 2017.
