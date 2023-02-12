Since fall 2022, the United States has experienced extreme weather from coast to coast, ranging from major rain and flood events to hurricanes and tornadoes to extreme freezing conditions.
The National Centers for Environmental Information, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, reports that from 1980-2022 there were, on average, 7.9 "billion-dollar" events each year. In 2021, there were 20 "billion-dollar" weather or climate disaster events, and 2022 delivered another 18 - each year more than doubling the previous multi-year average.
"These statistics are revealing, but not surprising to businesses like ServPro who specialize in disaster response and remediation," said Rick Isaacson, CEO of ServPro Industries, LLC.
Because spring weather can be particularly unpredictable, ServPro franchise owners in the Tahlequah area urge property owners to take advantage of state, federal, and other online resources now to prepare for a possible severe weather event. The Centers for Disease Control and FEMA offer tips for disaster and Emergency preparedness on their websites https://cdc.gov and https://fema.gov.
ServPro specializes in disaster cleaning, restoration, and construction services, helping to remediate damage, making it "Like it never even happened," for both commercial and residential customers. For more information on ServPro in the area, contact one of the local business owners below.
For ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah, contact Carl Kelley at 918-913-4490 or acarl.kelley@ServPromuskogee.com.
