Setting screentime limits most important for kids

Good mental health is vital to child development, but developing healthy habits around screen time, sleep and more can be a challenge for busy families. Shape Your Future, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County are supporting families with resources and tips during Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, May 1-7.
One of the best and easiest ways to help children maintain good mental health is to ensure they get good rest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children aged 6-17 get 8 to 12 hours of sleep each day, and younger children (aged 3-5) should sleep 10 to 13 hours.
Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for minimizing stress. Sleep allows the mind to recharge and gives the body time to recover, giving kids more energy to make fun childhood memories. Set and stick to a pre-bedtime routine for success. Track their sleep and offer a healthy reward for their progress, such as a fun, new sleep mask or bedtime book.
The first week of May also coincides with Screen-Free Week – May 2-8, an annual invitation to play, explore and rediscover the joys of life beyond screens. High levels of screen time are associated with poor mental health for children and youth, including lower self-control, inattention, difficulty making friends, depression, anxiety and other behavioral issues. Recent studies suggest these problems have grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was already concern about the amount of screen time our kids were getting well before 2019,” said Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Cherokee County. “As a result of the pandemic and the need for remote learning, screen time has now become a norm in many classrooms throughout the school day and after hours for homework, in addition to leisure time. As families adjust, it’s more important than ever to help children form healthy boundaries with technology.”
Limiting screen time – especially before bed – is critical for ensuring a good night’s rest. Blue light emitted from phone, laptop and TV screens trick the brain into becoming more alert. This can have harmful effects on your child’s quality of sleep.
A 2018 Pew Research Center survey found that roughly half of teens ages 13 to 17 were themselves worried they spent too much time on their cellphones, and more than half of U.S. teens reported taking steps to cut back on their mobile phone use, 52%, use of social media, 57%, or video games, 58%. Parents should take an active role in setting screen time limits to support their child’s mental and physical health. Establish rules about where and when your kids can use their phones, play video games or watch TV. Encourage time away from their devices to be physically active instead.
Kids should engage in physical activity for at least 60 minutes each day, and adults 30. The benefits? Moving more helps boost your mood, strengthens your immune system and improves your sleep. Make moving more a family affair. Turn your neighborhood walks into scavenger hunts, try calming yoga or take the soccer ball to a park. (And be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water!) You’ll help your kids build healthy habits while getting in some bonding time.
For more on Screen-Free Week, visit ScreenFree.org.
Get more healthy tips and free resources to help you and your family beat stress, improve your mood and live better at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
If you are concerned about your child’s screen time, talk to your pediatrician or family physician. If problems persist, ask for a referral to a qualified mental health professional.
