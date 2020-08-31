SETTING SUMMER: Labor Day weekend expected to bring in crowds, despite virtual Cherokee National Holiday

For those consistently putting in a hard day’s work, a little time off to relax, enjoy the outdoors, and listen to some music might be just the thing they need this Labor Day weekend.
The Illinois River is typically busy on the holidays, so floaters should expect some company as they drift down the waterway. Fortunately, the area has an abundance of float operators to handle the uptick, and a couple of outfits will offer music to keep the party going.
Falcon Floats will host its annual Jerry’s Rock the River Festival, with a lineup of rock bands Friday and Saturday. Rusty Ferrell will kick off the concert Friday at 7 p.m., and AlterBlood will finish when they go on stage at 11 p.m. There are nine bands scheduled for Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. The concert is free.
Meanwhile, Falcon Floats’ rafting options are quickly going, as owner Chuck Eastham said they’ve been seeing a lot of reservations leading up to Labor Day weekend. Those hoping to get raft or kayak can try reserving one at illinoisriver.net.
“We’re expecting to have a full crowd,” said Eastham. “We’re booking up right and left right now, and we have very few spots left.”
Upstream, Diamondhead Resort will be having a shindig of its own. Friday night, RC & the Ambers will grace Diamondhead’s Gravel Bar stage for a free show. The next evening, on the campground stage, The Vox Squadron will perform. The funky group will be joined by the Horney Horns, made up of Brennan Marcotte and Seth Riley. Singer and songwriter Chris Espinosa will kick off the concert at 8:30 p.m. The event is for all ages and there will be a $5 cover.
Barbara Kelley, owner of Diamondhead Resort, said all the resort’s lodgings are booked, but there are still tent camping sites available. All the rafts have also been booked. Kayaks are still available, but after 10 a.m. on the weekend, it’s first-come, first-served. Those who visit can expect a decent crowd.
“Labor Day is not usually as busy as Memorial and Fourth of July, but we’ve been busy every single weekend,” said Kelley. “This has been a phenomenal year – the best year yet. People are not wanting to travel far and they stay at home, and camping you can get out by yourself.”
Flowing down the Illinois River and into Lake Tenkiller, boaters and those looking to visit a marina can expect large crowds. Extended weekends like Labor Day weekend typically bring out boaters in droves, as Party Cove on Tenkiller is sure to be filled with sailors.
Burnt Cabin Marina will have music on Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. Jake Marlin & The Reckless will perform, along with Mason Jar Revival. Manager Bryce Lubbers said the outfit is considering hosting another concert Saturday, but that has yet to be determined. The marina should be busy with a variety of customers, too.
“Any holiday weekend like this is going to be busy,” said Lubbers. “I have campers who come in, people staying in cabins, everybody coming to the lake, and then you also have people that just want to come down and eat at the restaurant. There’s just a bunch of people trying to get out. It’s like their last hoorah for the summer, basically.”
Tahlequah also has some entertainment options. The Branch is hosting an outdoor concert Saturday, giving fans a second chance to see RC & The Ambers, who will headline the show. Also performing are Autumn Ragland and Kyron Lee, who will kick things off at 7 p.m.
“I’m hoping for a really big turnout,” said Justin Kelley, manager at The Branch. “Especially with RC & the Ambers playing, they usually draw a pretty big crowd. The only people we won't get are the people out on a boat.”
The concert is free. The Branch will have a drink cart set up outside, and Kelley said the restaurant plans to some special barbecue for the occasion.
“It’s an outside show,” he said. “There’s plenty of room for social distancing. We’ll be having sanitizer stations set up, so as long as they do their part with staying safe, it should be a really safe place to be.”
Dewain’s Place, a popular watering hole among locals, will have bands Osage County and Doc Fell & Co. perform Friday, at 9 p.m. The cover charge is $5 at the door. While many folks might be wanting to go to the river or lake, a night concert at Dewain’s could be the perfect way to end the evening.
“Everyone is always out on the lake or the river,” said Holland Riddle, manager. “I think people are probably wanting to do that because of COVID restrictions still, but we have those [precautions] in place at Dewain’s, too, so feel safe coming in. Doc Fell and Osage County – we always have a really fun time with them, too. They’re a super-awesome band.”
