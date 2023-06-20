Campers worked on their singing and mask-making skills on the second day of the “We’re Here to Steal the Show” summer session, hosted by the Sequoyah High School Drama Department
Amanda Ray, SHS Drama teacher and camp director, said she let the campers come up with own ideas for their masks, which were to be used in the upcoming show. The masks ran the gamut from animals to fairytale creatures, to even one “wolficorn.” The session was open to students in first through fifth grades.
The week-long camp, which began June 19, is set to culminate in a performance on Friday, June 23. Ray said the content of actual show hasn’t been decided yet. The campers will use their creativity to help make the play.
“We’ll put [the kids] together once the masks are all done and painted, and we’ll come up with [an idea] then,” said Ray.
Ray said the play will be based on themes of equality and inclusion. Depending on how the week goes, the performance may include some extra tales.
“There’s a couple of Cherokee stories I’m hoping to do: ‘Rabbit Sings With His Heart’ and ‘Why The Possum’s Tail is Bald,’” said Ray.
On Tuesday afternoon, the campers worked in pairs to build papier-mache spheres, adding features like ears and horns to the two opposite sides. The sphere would later be split into two, providing a mask to each young performer.
Eden Sly, 9, said her mask was going to be a gray kitty cat. Eden worked alongside her partner, Aspen Matheson.
“My owl is on the other side. It’s going to be brown,” said Aspen.
Lawson Jackson and Ariella Gail Pitner worked together on a pair of horned creatures – a unicorn and a “wolficorn.”
“It’s a wolf but mixed with a unicorn,” said Ariella.
Mackenna Harris and Lucy Highers took turns coating strips of newspaper in a flour-water mixture and placing them on their masks.
“It’s a solution to make it stick,” said Lucy. “I am making a snow leopard and [Mackenna] is making a leopard. We’re going to do a play in these masks.”
While Mackenna said she wasn’t feeling apprehensive about the upcoming performance, Lucy shared her nerves.
“I know I’m not supposed to be, but I am a little nervous,” said Lucy.
In addition to mask-making, the kids also worked on their singing and dancing, and enjoyed other fun activities at the camp.
You’re invited
The “We’re Here to Steal the Show” performance will take place Friday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m. at The Place Where They Play gymnasium. The show is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.