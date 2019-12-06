The city of Tahlequah will receive a payment of $220,000 after a lawsuit settlement is reached.
Last year, Tahlequah city councilors accepted a lease bid from Tahlequah Trails Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship to spearhead plans for a trail system on 65 acres of surplus land owned by the city, adjacent to Diedrick Lane. The council also voted to purchase an additional 40 acres west of the proposed bike trail acreage, which City Planning and Development Director Clint Johnson said would be used to access the trail.
However, a lawsuit was filed against the city, with the defendant seeking to void land purchases involving the 65-acre bike trail area because they were "done in secret." The lawsuit was filed in October 2018 on behalf of the Watershed Safety and Preservation Association, which also consists of owners of property near the 65-acre tract of land.
According to the Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship Settlement Agreement, an agreement was reached and claims and disputes were resolved.
"The Trustee of the Clair Squyres Wells Family 2002 Trust agrees to obtain financing and pay to the City of Tahlequah the amount of $220,000 within 60 days of the date of execution of this agreement by all parties," the settlement said.
Mayor Sue Catron said there have been ongoing conversations regarding other locations for a potential bike trail, but nothing has come together quite yet.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs made a statement during a Nov. 4 City Council meeting before a motion was made on the settlement.
"My goal has always been to do the right thing for Tahlequah, economic development and tourism," he said, adding that generating revenue through sales tax has been a priority. "[I want to make] Tahlequah a place that is better for our children and grandchildren to live in."
He told the board he will continue pursuing that goal, and one thing he always asks himself before making a decision is whether it's going to be good for Tahlequah.
"I'm still a firm believer and supporter in this plan that we set forth on this property we've got some litigation with. However, due to the cash constraints, I feel it best at this time that we look somewhere else for another opportunity," he said. "We have the opportunity to put a large sum of money back in the city. So my motion would be to accept a settlement agreement as is and authorize the mayor to sign it."
Catron praised Combs on his commitment to the city - especially with something he had deemed as the "most exciting projects that are just on the horizon."
