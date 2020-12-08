A female student at Woodall School reported a seventh-grade boy threatened a campus shooting, specifically targeting homosexuals, if President Trump didn't win reelection.
On Dec. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager received a call from an official at the school. The administrator said an irate parent was on the way to the school and asked the deputy to be there.
According to the sheriff’s report, dispatchers gave Yeager the parent’s name and number and met him at his place of business.
“[He] said the suspect said, ‘If Biden wins, my dad said I could get a gun and start shooting people,’” Yeager said.
The parent said he didn’t believe the school was taking the comment seriously enough. A school official did confirm that another student reported the threat.
“[He] stated that they told him [the suspect] said if Trump did not win the election, he was going to shoot up the school because his dad said he could,” Yeager said.
The boy who allegedly made the threat also purportedly singled out LGBTQ people, saying he would "shoot up all of the f*gg*ts.” The school official spoke with the boy, and he claimed they were talking about a TikTok video detailing a potential civil war if Joe Biden won the presidency.
“[The school official] reported to me that he had told [the suspect] how inappropriate those statements were and assigned discipline accordingly,” Yeager said.
Yeager spoke with another school official, who said the student reported the threats made by the boy directly to her. The student denied that, however, saying the threat wasn't directed toward her, but that she was offended by him and his opinion about the election.
Yeager then spoke to the girl who reported the threats.
“She said that [the boy] said if there’s a civil war, his dad said that he could shoot people,” Yeager said. “Then she said that [another student] said they should do what they call 'f*gg*t hunting' and [the boy] followed that with, ‘To make sure Trump won the election.’”
The whistleblower student said the boy threw frogs in the air, tossed sticks at squirrels, and that another student “punted” a gopher. Yeager asked the girl if the threats were directed at her, and she said she didn't think they were, but added that she was afraid of the boy.
Yeager spoke to the boy and his mother. The boy said he was in class and talking about the election. He said he supported Trump and the police, and that he was a Republican.
“He went on to say that he and [the other boy] saw on TikTok that there might be another Civil War if a certain president won the election, and that they would enlist in the military when they turned 18 years old,” Yeager said.
Yeager asked the boy if he disliked homosexuals, and he said he didn’t agree with homosexuality, but that he didn’t hate them. The deputy asked him about throwing frogs in the air, and the boy said he threw a dead frog in the air.
Yeager spoke with the other boy, who said he and his friend were talking about the election. He said his friend said “f*gg*t hunting” and he laughed.
“He went on to say that when he and [his friend] played 'Call of Duty,' [his friend] would tell Black people to 'pick cotton' and call them ‘the N-word,’’ Yeager said.
Yeager spoke to the boy who allegedly made the threats a second time, along with his father. He claimed it was his friend who made the statement about “f*gg*t hunting.”
“As there does not appear to be a direct threat to [the student who reported the incident], and her statements say that she did not feel threatened at the time, the District Attorney’s Office will have to make the decision as to whether charges will be pursued,” said Yeager.
