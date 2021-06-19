Several Aprons and Lace OHCE projects planned

Aprons and Lace Home and Community Education members met on Tuesday, June 8, to plan projects for the remainder of 2021.
Seven members and two guests answered roll call to the question, "Do you go on picnics and where?" Most enjoyed outdoor meals at the Illinois River, Tenkiller Lake, Tahlequah's Sequoyah Park, and Prairie Grove, Arkansas.
Members Sherrie Bell and Dee Mackall reported about the Quilt Barn Tours workshop, displaying painted and unpainted quilt blocks. Bell stressed using outdoor acrylic and painting the edges of the block for weather-proofing. President Susie Eden distributed punch recipes from a recent leader lesson. Video presentations of workshops available on Facebook are: "Container Gardening," presented by OSU Extension Agricultural Educator Garrett Ford; "The Surprising History of Punch," FCS Educator Heather Winn; "Sleep and Its Importance"; and "Pizza Box Quilts." All are invited to view them at https://www.facebook.com/CherokeeCountyOhce/.
The Cultural Enrichment Committee discussed plans to tour Hunter's Home in Park Hill to view the changes made as it transitions from a house museum to a living history farm. A monthly household item swap was planned by the Resource Management Committee. Members should bring an unwanted item to the July meeting. If no one chooses to adopt it, the item will be donated to the OHCE Country Store. A county Resource Management workshop was planned to help individuals realize their impact on and roles in community environments.
The Family Issues Committee plans to provide information to students, educators, and the community that will assist in taking a stand against bullying. The committee also plans to continue to send letters, snacks, and other items to active duty military and to send coupons to bases for use in their commissaries. The local Healthy Living Committee plans to provide a lesson to members and guests on Supporting Emotional Well-Being.
Members discussed how available funds could be used for the state project to reduce child hunger. All agreed to partner with the Cherokee County Community Health Coalition to purchase food from the Farmers' Market for Help In Crisis. In addition, easy-to-use food items will be purchased and distributed to children who have been identified as at- risk for hunger.
Announcements included 4-H Day Camps that need adult volunteers. Anyone who can help with Cake Decorating June 21 and/or Sewing July 7-8, 9 a.m. to noon, should call Heather Winn at the OSU Extension Office.
The next meeting of Aprons and Lace will be at the community building on July 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.