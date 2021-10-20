A handful of area men, including one from Cherokee County, are set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this month.
James D. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder at age 14 in the death of Theresa Timmons, who was found dead in 1988 in the kitchen of her Muskogee home. According to reports, Timmons caught Lewis burglarizing her home and he fled when she called police. Lewis returned and bludgeoned Timmons, who was a Muskogee school bus driver. He was sentenced to life in prison and was later sentenced to consecutive terms of seven and 20 years on charges of burglary. District Attorney Drew Edmondson had asked for life without patrol, and said he was disappointed with the sentence in 1990.
Jeffrey W. Ragsdale was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1997 murder of Albert N. Foster. Ragsdale was at Foster's home to collect a payment of $800 for marijuana. Ragsdale told authorities he acted in self-defense when he shot Foster. He then set fire to Foster's body and home near Muldrow.
Larry Shelman, of Wagoner County, was given consecutive life sentences for first-degree murder of his former mother-in-law, and 10 years for kidnapping his ex-wife in 1991. Rose Pennington's body was discovered in a closet of her Wagoner County home several hours after she was shot to death. Donna Pennington was abducted from the home when she returned from work before midnight. Shelman said he was distraught over not being allowed visitation with his children and admitted to the killing 12 hours after being arrested in Tulsa.
Cherokee County resident Carl Lee Clayton is set to appear before the parole board for his 2019 larceny of an automobile, aircraft, or other motor vehicle conviction. According to online court records, Clayton pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years to the Department of Corrections.
Janenne M. Johnston, of Sallisaw, was sentenced to county time in 2018 for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a park/school/presence of minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.