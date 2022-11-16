Several Christmas events set to return; new sensory-friendly zone for Hulbert parade

The countdown to Christmas continues, with holiday events rolling out across the area.
Whitney Dittman of Cherokee Nation Businesses Communications shared some seasonal treats lined up for holiday tourism.
“We will have the First Cherokee Christmas exhibit going up at Cherokee National History Museum,” said Dittman.
In previous years, the exhibit showcased how Cherokee holiday traditions began and grew in popularity over time.
“[We will have] Christmas on the Square, Thursday, Dec. 1, from 4-6 p.m. featuring photos with Santa, caroling, a Christmas book reading by Cherokee Nation first lady [January Hoskin], hot cocoa and cookies, and make-and-take ornaments,” said Dittman.
Dittman said the Cherokee National History Museum will also offer make-and-take decorations for kids every Saturday in December.
Several parades are scheduled in the coming weeks. Tahlequah’s Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m.
Hulbert’s annual Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. For this and coming years, the parade will feature a sensory-friendly zone. This new area was approved by the Hulbert Board of Trustees during its November meeting. Katy Perry explained the addition via video on the town’s Facebook page.
“The city has established a sensory-friendly area at the beginning of the parade,” said Perry. “This means the entertainment will be altered to accommodate children and families with special needs.”
The zone will span from the entrance of the Senior Citizens building to Birch Street on both sides of Main Street. Perry said parade participants will refrain from using strobe lights, loud music, horns, sounding sirens, and revving engines in this area. Christmas lights are allowed and bands can still play their drums to mark time.
“The parade will progress normally beginning at Country Corner Store, which means all sounds and lights will begin once the parade participants pass Birch Street,” she said.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association’s annual Cookie Stroll is set for Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, with boxes now on sale.
"You purchase your cookie boxes online and you pick it up the morning of the event," said Addie Wyont, TMSA Promotions Committee chair. "You will be given a map with the participating locations to stop by to receive your cookie and shop. You will receive a minimum of 12 cookies with your box. It is a great family-friendly event and some of the businesses have games or arts/crafts for the kids to do while the parents shop."
TMSA has at least 12 downtown businesses participating in the event, and others will be open for holiday shopping as well.
"Santa and Mrs. Claus also walk the cookie stroll to take pictures and to see downtown," said Wyont. "Santa will be available for pictures from 1-3 p.m. on [Dec. 3] in Norris Park for anyone who would like a photo."
Wyont said TSMA expects to sell 125 boxes, which is the limit for the event.
"We have to set a limit to guarantee that everyone will receive the correct amount of cookies," she said.
