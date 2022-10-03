The Cherokee Nation Culture Committee met on Sept. 29 and heard about upcoming events and projects.
The committee heard reports from Cultural Tourism, Language Department, Community and Cultural Outreach, and the Cherokee National Treasures Advisory Committee.
Travis Owens, vice president of Cultural Tourism at Cherokee Nation Businesses, gave an update on the Cherokee Heritage Center.
"We continue to work on the Cherokee Heritage Center with the master planning efforts there," said Travis. "The master site plan is actually out to bid now, so we hope by later this fall to have a firm that will start really putting the pieces together with the planning efforts there."
Owens told the committee that the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop is relocating to Cherokee Springs Plaza next to the Cherokee National Research Center. The gift shop is scheduled to open this fall.
Owens described several events from the past "couple busy months," including a ribbon cutting of the Cherokee National Pathway and a new exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum called "We are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship," which will be up through June.
"This Saturday, Oct. 1 we'll be hosting -- jointly with Eastern Trails Museum -- Cherokee Day at Eastern Trails. We have not done that event since pre-pandemic so we're excited to get that going again. That'll be 10 a.m through 1 p.m in Vinita," said Owens. " Oct. 8 and 9, we also will be hosting the Cherokee Art Market in-person after three years so we're very excited about that."
On Oct. 15, Owens said Sequoyah Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sequoyah Cabin Museum.
Director Howard Paden said the language department is working with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on digital archives and data management.
"We're working together on archiving a lot of our documents," said Paden. "With that, we're working on a dictionary project that will be able to record our language in several different facets, but one of them is a larger language corpus where we take all of the things that we have written in Cherokee and put it on one searchable document."
The plan, he said, is to then be able to combine for words that have not been thought of yet and have elder Cherokee speakers record those words with the correct phonetics.
What's next
The next meeting of the Cherokee Nation Culture Committee is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.