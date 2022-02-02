Several area officials will be filing their declarations of candidacy in April for reelection, but others may relinquish their offices, leaving the field wide open.
Ballots for assessor, treasurer, district attorney, district and associate district judge posts, and county commissioner Districts 1 and 3 will be up for a vote in Cherokee County this year.
The terms of County Treasurer Patsy Stafford and Assessor Marsha Trammel are up this year, and they will be announcing their decisions on whether they'll seek reelection at a later date.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said he will also be announcing his decision in the future, while Clif Hall, District 3 commissioner, said he is running for reelection.
Doug Kirkley, district judge, said he will be seeking reelection to the bench, and so will Associate District Judge Josh King.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp announced in July that he would be running for reelection. Thorp was addressing rumors that he would be running for judge.
At the state level, the District 18 State Senate office and all three state representative offices affecting Cherokee County will be on the ballot.
The District 2 congressional seat is up for grabs, and Markwayne Mullin has yet to make an official announcement as of Feb. 2.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's term is up in 2023 and residents will be casting ballots in 2022. The Republican Party primary will be June 28 to determine which candidate will run as the party's nominee in the gubernatorial election on Nov. 8.
The county-level filing fee for candidates is $300, while would-be reps pay $500. The state Senate candidate filing fee is $750, and the district attorney and judge candidates will pay $500. Those seeking every available state office will pay $1,000, and gubernatorial candidates must pay $2,000.
All candidates can begin filing their declarations April 13-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. County offices will file with the Cherokee County Election Board, in person or through an agent. All others, from district attorney on up, will file in Oklahoma City.
Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell said there will be changes to some voting precincts, but that won't go into effect until June.
