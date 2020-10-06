There are various methods of COVID-19 testing these days, and most of them are free for the taking.
The majority of tests administered by local health departments involve nasal sticks. A health professional will insert a long stick with a brush on the end inside the patient’s nostril. The bristles must reach far enough into the nostril to effectively collect the specimen. The current turnaround time for results is usually three to five business days.
A less invasive method is a nasal swab that goes about 2 inches into the patient’s nostrils. The health professional will swab each nostril three times. This test is 98 percent accurate and the turnaround time is two to three business days. The COVID-19 clinic at NeoHealth administers this test.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health includes antigen test results in the data collection and reporting system. The result of a positive antigen test is considered a “probable” case, whereas the result of a positive molecular test is considered a “confirmed” case.
Antigen testing is a rapid test that takes less than an hour to complete. Molecular testing takes days before results are available.
The Cherokee County Health Department offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the virus, and no appointment is needed. COVID-19 testing is done Tuesday through Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at CCHD. Flu shots are on Mondays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and no appointment needed. Tuesday-Friday afternoon are by appointment only.
Cherokee Nation Health Services offers drive-thru testing at all health centers. Drive-thru screening is weather permitting and testing capacity requirements apply.
According to its website, CNHS can administer two types of COVID-19 testing. Reference lab tests take 24 hours or more for results, and Rapid tests can show results in about 22 minutes. CN said Rapid tests are used on the most critically ill patients because of the limited supply of testing materials. The number of tests and supplies changes often. Cherokee Nation staff said they are working on various supply-chain opportunities for those test kit items.
The health department and Cherokee Nation can administer the nasal swabs and an oral swab.
Health professionals are urging anyone who may have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, or who is experiencing symptoms, to be tested immediately.
