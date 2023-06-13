The Cherokee Nation Culture Committee discussed recent acquisitions, special exhibits, and language preservation efforts during a recent meeting.
Cherokee Nation celebrated its acquisition of the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch from the Oklahoma Historical Society on Monday, May 12. During the committee meeting, Travis Owens of Cultural Tourism said the tribe will continue to operate the property “as is” through the fall and then likely close it by winter to begin some renovations.
“There is some deferred maintenance on the grounds, infrastructure needs, and then we’re going to update some of the interpretive elements as well,” said Owens.
Owens said the tribe is also work on Dwight Mission near Marble City in Sequoyah County.
“We’re just wrapping up the feasibility study, working through some options,” he said. “[We] should have some information on that soon; we’re just waiting on some of the capital costs associated with some of the alternatives there.”
Owens said several special exhibitions are ongoing at the tribe’s museums.
“Right now, we have Cherokee National Treasure ‘Anna Sixkiller: The Language of Reeds’ on display at the Saline Courthouse Museum through July 15,” he said.
Following Sixkiller’s exhibit, Betty Frogg, of the Cherokee National Treasures Advisory Committee, said Dan Mink will open July 11 and run for three months. Frog said Meek is known for his graphic design work. Most recently, Mink created the WPA-style design for Cherokee National Holiday.
“As part of the exhibit, each national treasure has the opportunity to host an artist talk and/or demonstration held at the museum,” said Frogg.
Owens said the tribe just opened a special exhibition at the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center: “Jane Osti: A Legacy of Her Own,” which will be on display until Oct. 29.
Owens said the tribe is hosting a number of programs at its sites and communities, including Stories on the Square, which is “one of folks’ favorites.”
“It’s kind of a summer series that we do, and that’s Wednesdays at the [Cherokee] National Peace Pavilion,” he said.
The first in this series will be Wednesday, June 14, with Cherokee storyteller Sammy Still. A make-and take craft activity will be offered after the stories, and kids can create their own soap stone pendants.
Cherokee Nation Language Department Howard Paden gave some highlights from his report.
“[For our] online classes during this reporting period, we had 2,213 participants and year to date [that] is 6,339 [participants,] which is I think is a large number and doing well,” said Paden. “We also, through the translation Department, had translated 8784 words.”
Paden said the department has given out a lot of posters and USB drives, the latter of which contains about eight gigabytes of information.
‘The USB drives are really, really nice. We’ve ordered quite a few of them and they’re becoming more and more popular,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to hand that to someone and they have all the, posters, all the books that we have. Everything’s just right at their fingertips.”
Paden discussed the Institute of Excellence, a group that puts the tribe’s youngest Cherokee speakers with its oldest and most proficient speakers.
“They are doing a lot of different home visits. They’re able to sit down with some of our elders and spend a half a day or a day with them. We’re able to subsidize that elder during that time, and so that ends up being some rural, deep words that are being recorded,” he said. “They have 300 hours of audio recordings thus far about that and they are making a list of endangered words we were worried that may slip through our fingers.”
Paden said the Master-Apprentice Program is now taking applications for the fall, and anyone who wishes to apply can do so at https://language.cherokee.org/. The deadline to apply is Thursday, June 15.
What’s next
The next Cherokee Nation Culture Committee is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 11 a.m.
