A head-on crash on Thursday evening involving a van carrying nine children under age 15 resulted in four deaths on Highway 59 in Watts, in Adair County.
A State Line Christian Academy van, driven by a 34-year-old woman, and two children in the van, ages 13 and 15, were pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries, as was Larry Valentine, 61, driver of a Dodge Ram truck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol unofficially confirmed that Sarah Murray was the driver of the van, in the collision at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. Aubrie Murray,13, of Westville, a Native, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries, as was Mckenna Littlejohn, age 11, of Westville, with head and internal injuries.
The school van was carrying nine children under age 15. Most attended Westville Baptist Church.
In a statement on social media, Westville Baptist Church said: “Our community has been hit with an unbelievable tragedy. A State Line Christian Academy van was involved in a head-on collision in Watts this afternoon. Please keep the Murray and Littlejohn families in your thoughts and prayers.”
Westville Public Schools had counselors available at the school on Friday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, OHP said in the report filed by Trooper Sheldon Hobbs of Traffic Homicide Division, assisted by Trooper Cold Duncan of Traffic Homicide Division, and Troopers Cody Cross and Colton Croft of Adair and Cherokee County Division.
Chad Murray, 37, of Westville, a white male, was transported by First Flight to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville. He was treated and released with head and internal injuries. He was purportedly readmitted later.
A Native female, age 14, was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries. Another female, age 13, of Westville, was transported by First Flight to Little Rock, Arkansas Children’s Hospital and admitted in critical conditional with head, leg and trunk injuries.
A male Native, 10, of Westville, was transported by Adair County EMS to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He was treated and released with head and trunk internal injuries.
A juvenile male, 8, of Westville, was transported by Adair County EMS to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Regional Medical Center, treated and released with head, leg and trunk internal injuries. Another female, age 7, Native, of Westville, was transported by First Flight to Children’s Hospital in Springdale, Arkansas and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. A Native juvenile female, 5, of Westville, Indian, was taken by First Flight to Little Rock, Arkansas Children’s Hospital and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries. A 2-year-old toddler, of Westville, was transported by First Flight to Springdale, Arkansas Regional Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with head and internal injuries.
The driver of a 1991 Dodge Ram, Larry Valentine, 61, of Caney Hill, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple injuries. His passenger, Asa Valentine, age 25, of Lincoln, Arkansas, was taken by First Flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, with critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Kim McDonald, a parent of former student at the school, and daughter Brooklyn, said they put her in Westville Schools this year for scholastic opportunities but she was still very close to the Murray family. She was Sarah’s first employer.
“Sarah worked for me at the flower shop, I was the first job she ever had. We’re still processing it; it’s hard to believe. It’s still not real,” McDonald said.
She learned about the accident when a friend at the baseball field called her to confirm.
“When I got the first question about it, Scott [McDonald] and I were trying to figure it out, and said we have to tell Brooklyn. She and Anna are same age, and we’re hoping Anna pulls through,” she said.
Sarah’s oldest daughter, Anna, is still very critical and not out of the woods, McDonald said.
“It’s such a loss for our community. Stateline Academy and Church were so involved in the community with healing. They loved the Lord above all, and they did his work. Everything they did was was for him. Sarah had such a heart to help those who were recovering addicts, who were abused and who lost hope; that was her ministry to reach out to them,” said McDonald. “We know her goal was to reach heaven and I know she’s reached her goal.”
Tasha Fain, Sarah’s sister, sent the following to McDonald and others from the school at 5 a.m. on Friday: “My sister was driving her 15-passenger van and was hit head-on. We have no details as to what actually happened. They were by the Feed Mill in Watts and the speed limit is 50 mph. There was an extensive investigation that happened and we should know more today. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through."
She wrote that her family is all over the country in multiple hospitals.
"Anna isn’t doing good and neither is Alarah. Alarah is in St. Francis Children’s Hospital in Tulsa, in ICU. Anna and Chad are in Washington Regional. If Anna is stable enough, they’re taking her to Children’s Hospital in Little Rock in the morning. She’s intubated. Momma said they she did move her shoulders and feet earlier. She’s a strong baby girl. Her heart is doing good and is so strong," she said.
She added that Ryder, 10, has a broken ankle but was sent home from Siloam Springs hospital.
"Alexis, 7, is at Children’s in Springdale and I’m with her. Chad was at Washington Regional and was released but when he got up he passed out so they admitted him back in. We lost Sarah Lynn Fain Murray, my sister and Aubree Lynn Murray, 13, my niece, and also our little friend, McKenna Littlejohn. Miley Littlejohn, 13, is at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and McCoy Littlejohn was here at Children’s in Springdale, where we are. He’s got staples in his little head; he had a pretty good gash. My Thaddeus, 2, was here as well, but he is going good. He has minor scrapes and keeps asking for his mamma.”
She said her heart is shattered.
"It feels like a nightmare. Y’all please pray for the Littlejohn family and State Line family,” she said.
Watts Chief of Police Matt Stilwell said at approximately 5:15 Thursday evening, Officer Jarrod Brown was on patrol when he saw the multi-injury vehicle incident and contacted dispatch to send ambulances.
"I formally requested OHP to assist because of the multitude injury of fatalities. They have a specialized accident investigation unit,” said Stilwell. “The red truck was headed southbound and van northbound. It has not been officially confirmed which vehicle may have crossed the center line, and the investigation continues. Facebook rumors about the truck wrecking first or the van getting sideswiped, we’ve had no one come forward, but that is all rumor that has not been confirmed."
Ambulances from as far as Jay and Tahlequah NeoHealth Systems, Cherokee Nation EMS, Adair County EMS, NW Arkansas EMS from Siloam Springs, Chance Fire, Westville Fire, Watts Fire, Siloam Springs Fire were on the scene, along with Watts Police, Westville Police and Adair County Sheriff’s Department, West Siloam Springs Police, and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
“Obviously Adair County is a small community. The firemen and EMS personnel, we knew the victims in the van, and anytime you deal with children deceased and critically injured, we lean on each other," Stilwell said, adding that there will be a debriefing and counseling services Friday, if the first responders or officers need it.
