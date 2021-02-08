Northeastern State University has a wide variety of events planned throughout February as it commemorates Black History Month.
“It's important to recognize Black History Month because African Americans have been integral in the building and sustaining of this nation, although some of those contributions have gone unrecognized,” said Kasey Rhone, NSU coordinator of diversity and inclusion.
She added Black History Month can act as a gateway to spark conversations around Black history, contributions and the future. Rhone said events at NSU campuses this year are a mix of fun activities along with opportunities to discuss more serious topics to hopefully spark conversations and connections on campus.
One event being planned is the Rest and Revolution: Nap-In on Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Rhone said this will be a discussion about the importance of rest in resistance and revolutionary action and the toxicity of grind culture. She added they will also discuss how a lack of quality rest affects Black people disproportionately. Rhone said they will also take a nap in the ballroom. Blankets and mats will be provided.
There is also a “Black Everything” event planned at Second Century Square on Feb. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. Neriah Wharry, president of the Association of Black Collegians, said the event sponsored by the NSU organization is like a black talent show. It will feature poetry, music, singing, dancing and more.
She added the Association of Black Collegians are planning on doing a Black History Showcase during the event. Posters with information about historical Black figures will be posted on the Second Century Square lawn.
On the Broken Arrow campus, the art gallery will be dedicated to Black History Month through February. The art gallery will be displaying a traveling exhibit on the Tulsa Race Massacre sponsored by the Tulsa Historical Society from Feb. 8-15. This will be followed by an exhibit by the Black Moon Collective, which is a group of Black artists that reside in the Tulsa area, from Feb. 15-26.
Other events planned include virtual conversations, a trivia night, soul food dinner and a ‘70s themed skate night. Below is a list of dates and times for some of the events planned by and shared with the diversity and inclusion office.
Tahlequah campus
On Feb. 10, the "When Black Women Stand Up: The Power of Black Women in Effecting Change" Q&A with Dr. Melanye Price will be livestreamed at 6 p.m. on Facebook, www.facebook.com/nsuokcws. At 8 p.m., the NAB movie night will feature "Hidden Figures" and "Remember the Titans" at the Apex Theater. This is free to all NSU students.
The Taste of Soul Dinner with Association of Black Collegians, will be Feb. 11, 4-7 p.m., at the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. The cost is $7 per plate. Menu items include fried chicken, mac and cheese, green beans, cornbread and punch. Food delivery is available at no extra charge and for on campus locations only from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Students and faculty are asked to be specific when inputting their location on the Google form for preorders and delivery. Email abc@nsuok.edu for more information.
Join the Association of Black Collegians at Second Century Square on Feb. 16, 4 to 6 p.m. Also happening is a “Black History Showcase” where there will be posters sharing information about historical black figures on the Second Century Square lawn.
A Rest and Revolution: Nap-In is planned for Feb. 18, 2-4 p.m., in the University Center ballroom. This will be a discussion about the importance of rest in resistance and revolutionary action and the toxicity of grind culture.
The Roll Bounce Skate Night with Association of Black Collegians is set for Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m., at the Tahlequah Skatehouse, and is free to all NSU students. Registration is required and can be done either using the QR code on posters sent out or via the link on Presence.
Broken Arrow campus
Tulsa Race Massacre exhibit runs through Feb. 15. Sponsored by the Tulsa Historical Society, learn more about the exhibit at www.tulsahistory.org/learn/programs-tours/greenwood-tulsa-race-massacre-traveling-exhibit.
The Broken Arrow campus art gallery will have an exhibit Feb. 15-26 by the Black Moon Collective, which is a group of Black artists that reside in the Tulsa area. To learn more about the collective, visit www.blackmoontulsa.com.
Feb. 20 will be a movie night featuring "Get Out" at 7 p.m. at Cinemark Broken Arrow.
Virtual events will include:
• Feb. 12, a Conversation with Rev. Dr. Robert Turner of Vernon AME at 1 p.m.; NSU Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page, www.facebook.com/nsudiversityandinclusion; he will be discussing the Tulsa Race Massacre legacy; students can also sign up via Zoom.
• Feb. 24, Black History Month Trivia Night; on Twitch starting at 8 p.m.; students will need to sign up for a Twitch account.
