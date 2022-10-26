Several events planned to honor veterans Nov. 11

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, falls on a Friday this year, and several local events are planned to celebrate and honor those who served.
Jacki Christie, Cherokee County Veterans Council secretary, said events for Veterans Day begin Nov. 11, with coffee and snacks at the gazebo in front of the Cherokee National History Museum.
“That’s from the American Legion Auxiliary Post 50 and the Daughters of the American Revolution,” said Christie.
The Cherokee County Veterans Council, she said, will then host a wreath-laying ceremony before the parade starts.
“The Veterans Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. and that is starting at Crafton [street] and going down to Chickasaw [street,]” said Christie.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's Veterans Day Parade was the first formal parade in two years and featured over 30 organizations, including the Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band, Sequoyah High School Band, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, Cherokee Nation Color Guard, 5Cs Car Club, and more.
“The VFWA Post 3707 is providing free lunch to all veterans after the parade on Nov. 11,” said Christie. “All others are $5 per person. [Lunch includes] chili or beans, cornbread or crackers, dessert and a drink.”
The lunch will take place on the corner of Choctaw street and Park avenue.
Prior to the holiday, Northeastern State University will host its “Veterans Day Salute" on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the NSU Center for Performing Arts. The event will be headlined by renowned fighter pilot, author, and motivational speaker Capt. Charlie Plumb.
“Capt. Charlie Plumb is one of the most popular speakers of our time,” said NSU President Steve Turner in a recent press release. “We are excited to announce that he will be the main event for the ‘Veterans Salute’ program this November, as we come together as a community to celebrate and thank the men and women who have served, are serving and will serve in the future to defend our nation’s freedoms.”
The event will also feature a performance of the national anthem by retired Navy Petty Officer Generald Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.