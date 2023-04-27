CLAREMORE — During the month of May, Claremore is bustling with excitement and celebrations.
From the Farmers Markets to a Six Time PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year, May is full of fun and exciting things happening all around Claremore.
In May, the Rogers County Farmers Market returns. It will take place every Saturday in the Rogers County Courthouse Parking Lot from 7-11 a.m. This is a great opportunity to support local folks and try local products.
If anyone is looking for a new opportunity or know of someone who wants to move into this community, the Rogers County Career Fair is a must-attend event. On May 2, CEIDA will host the Rogers County Career Fair at the Northeast Tech Claremore Campus. This event will connect job seekers and employers from across Rogers County. Patrons can stop by from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for a chance to talk to some of the companies looking to hire.
One man’s junk is another man’s treasure. On May 20, patrons can come out to the Claremore Expo Center for the Indoor Flea Market. With a variety of vendors, there is surely something for everyone. Doors will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and admission will be free. For more information, contact the expo office at 918-342-5357.
After browsing the indoor flea market, patrons can head downtown to Cabin Boys Brewery for the Kolsch Fest. On May 20, from noon to 6 p.m. commemorative glassware and six refills can be purchased. Just $35 will get a person started, and the Cabin Boys table service will ensure that they never have to get up to get a refill.
The Claremore Expo Center will welcome the Oklahoma-Kansas Welsh Pony Society on May 26-28. The Welsh Pony and Cob Show will offer a variety of classes. Spectating is free for this event and hours will vary based on entries.
The Will Rogers Stampede PRCA Rodeo returns May 26-28. The rodeo is the six time winner of the PRCA’s Small Rodeo of the Year.
To kick off the stampede, Claremore Main Street and the City of Claremore will host the Boots on the Boulevard, a street festival in historic downtown Claremore. The old fashion street fair will host food trucks, live entertainment, and activities for the kiddos.
Many of the main street merchants will be open late that evening for those enjoying the evening out. The event is from 6-9 p.m. on May 25, and all activities will be free.
Pure rodeo action starts off each night of Memorial Weekend, May 26-28. Gates open at 6 p.m., and events begin at 7 p.m. Each night features all the favorite performances, such as bull riding, mutton bustin’, team roping, barrel racing, and bronc riding. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.rodeoticket.com/will-rogers-stampede/rodeo-information.
For more information on these events and more, call Visit Claremore at 918-341-8688 or go to https://visitclaremore.com/.
Visit Claremore is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
