The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornado that struck the Keys and Park Hill area Friday, Jan. 10, was rated as an EF-1.
The report said the tornado damaged a roof of a permanent home and the roofs of two mobile homes. A number of trees were uprooted and there was damage to outbuildings.
Area officials said that fortunately, there were no reports of fatalities or injuries from the 5.8-mile path of the twister. The maximum estimated wind speed from the storm was 90-100 mph.
Homeowners Bill and Louella Allen said they had just gotten home before the tree in their front yard started to slowly fall toward the structure.
“The tree would have caused a lot more damage if it fell over faster than it did,” Louella said Wednesday. “It blew up onto the edge of the carport and we just now got it down.”
Louis and Regina Nottingham, on West 830 Road, weren’t so lucky. Their house suffered excessive damage and the family dog, Bandit, is feared to have been killed.
“I don’t think we’re going to find him,” said Louis. “I have a bad feeling because when we came back, we could hear him after he ran out of the closet. I think he got underneath the house before it all fell, and I think he was under it.”
Regina was inside the home and watching the news when she could tell it was about to hit. She said she had about three seconds to get in a closet before the roof was ripped off.
“I heard this big roar and I had enough time to get my dog and run into the closet, where I hunkered down and watched it fall apart,” she said.
She had bruising on her legs and a few cuts to her arms, but felt fortunate, considering she was in a room that no longer has a roof.
Louis said there were recent renovations to his house, but he and his family are blessed that no one was hurt.
“It is what it is, but there’s going to be a silver lining somewhere, and I don’t know what it is, but we’re going to find it,” he said.
Cherokee Nation is housing the Nottingham family at Tenkiller Lodge, for the time being. Regina said there’s been an overwhelming amount of help from the community and loved ones.
Tahlequah residents have voiced their frustrations and concerns after they said they couldn’t hear the sirens sound Friday afternoon.
The sirens sounded just shortly before 3 p.m., indicating a tornado was on the ground and that residents of Tahlequah and the surrounding areas needed to seek shelter immediately.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said he experienced technical difficulties when he first activated the sirens from his office. However, he was able to get them up and running from his work truck.
“What we encountered Friday afternoon was, it came time where I made the decision that we had a possible tornado headed toward the south portion of the city,” said Underwood. “I wanted to give people enough time and was going to sound the sirens. Inside EOC is a console that’s hooked up to a radio, and I started to go through the process of setting off the sirens and the console wasn’t responding.”
Underwood said he needed to somehow get the 12 sirens sounding, and once that happened, he continued to blast them every three to four minutes.
“I have a setup in my work truck – my emergency management truck – and there is a small console inside of it that’ll hook up, and I ran out there and got it all powered up," he said.
He said he had planned to test the sirens sometime this week, but the weather isn’t cooperating like he had hoped. He plans to run it by the City Council to have the tornado sirens tested at least once a month.
